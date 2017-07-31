Tuco Marine delivers first ProZero designed for fish farm industry

JULY 31, 2017 — Faaborg, Denmark, based Tuco Marine has delivered a 15 m workboat to Norway's AKVA Group. Designed for high pressure cleaning duties, the boast has been designed in response to many requests that Tuco Marine expand its ProZero series of workboats to include dedicated aqua culture vessels.

Tuco Marine's engineers collaborated with a number of leading aqua culture experts to develop a new boat that matches the exacting demands of the industry.

The 15 m ProZero HPC boat is built from composite materials. This reduces the structural weight of the vessel and ensures low maintenance and superior durability.

Thanks to the low weight and the twin inboard diesel engines connected to the distinctive Volvo Penta IPS propulsion system with forward-facing, counter-rotating propellers, the vessel is capable of operating at more than 33 knots.

The boat was sold to AKVA Group in collaboration with Tuco Marine's local partner on the fish farming market, Arild Friestad of Boat and Barge AS, a recognized supplier to the industry for decades.

The hull structure for this particular ProZero model features special appendages and reinforcements that make it ideal for fish farm operations.