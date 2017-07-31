Modular power barge design gets ABS Approval in Principle

JULY 31, 2017 — Dave Nickerson, President of Power Barge Corporation (PBC) reports that it has received American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Approval In Principle from ABS New Orleans for a new modular, medium-speed engine, power barge design.

The 80 MW to 180 MW power barge design was jointly developed by Power Barge Corporation, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractors A/S (BWSC), and Vard Marine USA (Vard).

The ABS approval marks the first round of power barge proposals and BWSC shipyard pre-qualifications for multiple power barge projects presently in development.

The radiator-cooled modular power barge design permits the same hull to be utilized with a range of power outputs from 80 MW to 180 MW.

The design is based on the MAN DT 18V48/60 TS engine and is flexible with various other medium speed engine versions. The new design is presently being modified for dual fuel and natural gas operations to suit combined operations with LNG FSRUs, and with SCR/CO and combined cycle systems for specific market opportunities.

Power Barge Corporation is a world leading dedicated power barge services company with over 28 years experience in the design, production and ownership of gas turbine and medium speed engine power barges.

Power Barge Corporation and Vard Marine USA are based in Houston, Texas, and have worked cooperatively since 2000 on new gas turbine and medium speed engine power barge designs, and floating LNG FSRU designs that incorporate power generation.

PBC is partnered with BWSC to market power barge solutions involving large scale medium speed engine power barges and LNG FSRUs. BWSC is a leading EPC contractor specializing in medium speed engine and biomass power plants.