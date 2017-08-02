Wartsila "clean power" for new Chinese research vessels

AUGUST 2, 2017— Two new research vessels being built for the China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association (COMRA) at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group yards will feature Wärtsilä propulsion equipment, including exhaust gas scrubbers. The clean power package will enable the vessels to comply with IMO Tier III regulations.

The technology group Wärtsilä reports it was contracted to provide the main engines, retractable thrusters and exhaust cleaning equipment for the 98m scientific survey ship Da Yang 2 Hao and a 90m manned submersible support mother ship. Both vessels will be delivered in March 2019.

COMRA is an institution dedicated to the research and development of international seabed resources and environment, overseen by the Chinese government's State Oceanic Administration.

Each vessel will be powered by two four-cylinder Wärtsilä 20 engines and two Wärtsilä 26 engines, one with a 9-cylinder and one with an 8-cylinder configuration. They will also be fitted with Wärtsilä retractable thrusters. The engine exhaust will be cleaned with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer (NOR) to comply with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Tier III regulations relating to emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), and to be Engine International Air Pollution Prevention (EIAPP) certified. The engines will also be mounted in such a way that noise and vibration are minimized, thus providing an undisturbed working environment to ensure the accuracy of the data collected during survey activities, and to ensure the comfort of the research personnel. The vessels will be the first Chinese research vessels to operate NOR systems.

The Wärtsilä retractable thrusters provide the vessels with efficient manoeuvring and station keeping capabilities. They feature a compact integrated design with all auxiliary systems pre-mounted on the unit, thus minimising the space needed. The thrusters have respectively 850kW and 1000 kW power output. Wärtsilä's experience in mitigating the effect of noise and vibration on research vessels, together with the short lead time, were important considerations in fulfilling the project requirements.

"Wärtsilä has been able to meet the customer's strict requirements concerning vibration and noise from the engines, as well as the need for a compact design. Furthermore, our proven NOR system ensures Tier III compliance. We have a strong track record in providing reliable and efficient integrated solutions for research vessels, and all these factors were relevant to the award of this contract," says Peter Hansten, Area Sales Director, Marine Solutions, Wärtsilä Corporation.