DNV GL to support Seaspan's emissions monitoring efforts

AUGUST 2, 2017—Shipowners, managers, and operators whose ships call at European ports are continuing to “decarbonize” their vessel operations in line with EU-MRV regulations that came into force July 1, 2015. The environmental regulations require ship owners and operators to monitor, report and verify CO 2 emissions annually for vessels larger than 5,000 gross tonnage (GT) calling at any EU and EFTA (Norway and Iceland) port. Data collection takes place on a per voyage basis starting January 1, 2018. The aggregated ship emission and efficiency data will be published by the European Commission by June 30, 2019, and annually thereafter.

One of the major shipping lines that will have to comply is Seaspan Corporation. Seaspan Corporation, which has its principal operations office in Vancouver, BC, Canada, manages a fleet of 114 containerships representing a total capacity of over 915,000 TEU, including nine newbuilding containerships on order scheduled for delivery to Seaspan and third parties by the end of 2018.

“We have all the data necessary for verification in our Fleet Performance System; the fully digital approach of DNV GL allows for our existing data streams to connect directly into DNV GL’s MRV Engine to be managed automatically,” says Ian Robinson, Projects & Technology Director at Seaspan. “This approach improves efficiency and performance, while technology does the heavy lifting of reporting.”

Maintaining high levels of data quality is a key challenge and essential throughout the verification process. Connecting quality data delivers accurate results without a lot of added manpower. To ensure this happens, DNV GL continuously monitors the flow of information with the new ECO Insight data quality module, which Seaspan is subscribed to. This module checks incoming data from vessels and allows for immediate corrective action, if needed. The module also supports the incoming IMO-DCS scheme, which comes into force one-year after the EU-MRV scheme.

“We are very pleased with the opportunity to partner with Seaspan. Their vision for the future and willingness to adapt to a modern verification approach is highly regarded,” says Nick Roper, DNV GL’s VP of Business Development, Region Americas. Adds Roper, “Seaspan’s addition of 109 vessels to the existing fleet of several thousand vessels in the DNV GL EU-MRV verification platform is a clear sign of the digital transformation that is taking shape globally in the maritime industry. It is exciting to witness this while partnering with such dynamic companies, and to lead in digitalization.”