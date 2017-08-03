Bill aims to tighten up security at ports of entry

AUGUST 3, 2017—U.S. Representative Martha McSally (R-AZ) recently introduced a bill in the House to amend the Security Accountability for Every (SAFE) Port Act of 2006 aimed at tightening up security and cut down wait times at ports of entry. The bill would reauthorize the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT), which was established under the act. It is a global supply chain security program led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to improve the security of private companies' supply chains against terrorist activity.

“In Arizona, we understand both the vital economic importance of cross-border commerce as well as the need to secure the border against terrorists. This program helps with both,” said Representative McSally. “Beating terrorists takes teamwork. CBP’s partnership with entities throughout the global supply chain helps ensure high standards of security, and it also streamlines cross-border commerce by pre-vetting companies, allowing their cargo to be expedited through our overburdened and undermanned ports of entry. It’s been eleven years since this program first began, and it is time for it to be updated to reflect our modern global economy.”

C-TPAT was established under the SAFE Port Act of 2006. Under this global supply chain security program, companies voluntarily partner with CBP to enhance security throughout their supply chain. CBP works with them to protect the supply chain, identify security gaps, and implement specific security measures and best practices. After vetting these applicants, CBP visits their site to validate the implementation of security criteria.

Once companies prove they meet CBP’s security standards, they have shorter wait times and fewer inspections at ports of entry. More than 1.6 million cars and 3.8 million people crossed into the United States from Mexico at the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry in Douglas. Pre-vetting companies helps streamline the process at these ports.