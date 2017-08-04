Video: New tug for NASSCO christened

AUGUST 4, 2017—A christening ceremony was recently held for a new 820 hp, steel-hull tug built by Marine Group Boat Works (MGBW) for General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego, CA.

Designed by naval architectural firm Jensen Maritime, Seattle, WA, the 38 ft x 15.5 ft x 5.5 ft tug was christened Blue Fin. The tug was named by local grade schooler Edgar Cordoba, who attends King Chavez Academy of Excellence in Barrio Logan, and christened by Bonnie Fanelli, the wife of 43-year NASSCO employee and assistant dockmaster Tom Fanelli. Cordoba submitted the name “Blue Fin” in response to a contest conducted by GD NASSCO that invited local K-8 students residing or attending school in the Greater Logan Heights community to name the shipyard’s newest tug.

The name “Blue Fin” is very significant to NASSCO. In the 1940’s, when San Diego’s tuna industry was at its peak, NASSCO was one of the largest tuna boat manufacturers in the region. Today, bluefin tuna can be found directly off San Diego’s coastline, and are highly sought after by local fishermen.

The tug was built at MGBW’s new solar-powered construction facility in National City, CA—less than five miles from GD NASSCO. Besides moving vessels being built at the yard, the new tug will be used to deploy pollution containment booms. Work in the often-tight corners of a shipyard requires excellent visibility, so the designers have given the pilothouse a 300-degree unobstructed line of sight. In addition, a flying bridge, complete with communication and control consoles, is an integral part of the wheelhouse.

Propulsion for the Blue Fin is supplied by two Cummins QSL9M Tier 3 engines, each producing 410 horsepower. The engines drive 38- by 26-inch four-blade, bronze, workhorse-style props on 3-inch Aquamet 22 shafts. Each engine is linked to the shafts via a ZF325-1 gear with 2.97:1 ratio.

In addition to conventional rudders the tug is fitted with flanking rudders for enhanced maneuverability and handling.

Blue Fin Naming and Christening Ceremony - General Dynamics NASSCO from General Dynamics NASSCO on Vimeo.