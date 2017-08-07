Newport News awarded $36.4 million CVN 69 contract

AUGUST 7, 2017 — Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Division (HII-NNS), Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $36,447,717 contract for maintenance and modernization onboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during the fiscal 2017 planned incremental availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia (88 percent); and Newport News, Virginia (12 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,188,324 and $7,000,000, respectively, will be obligated at time of award, and $29,188,324 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) - only one responsible source, Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News Shipbuilding Division, will satisfy the Navy’s requirement to support certain nuclear ship alterations and propulsion plant maintenance during the planned incremental availability.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N42158-17-C-0002).