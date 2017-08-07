ICS publishes new edition of seafarer's record book

AUGUST 7, 2017 — The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published a new edition of its widely used Personal Training and Service Record Book. The revision of the ICS book coincides with the end of the transitional period for the 2010 Manila Amendments to the IMO STCW Convention, and takes full account of the latest STCW requirements as well as developments such as the entry into force of the ILO Maritime Labor Convention.

"Good record keeping of training and seagoing experience is essential to support a seafarer's career at sea, and it is vital that shipping companies and seafarers are able to use a standard international book." said ICS Director of Policy, Simon Bennett. "This new edition of the ICS record book, which includes a record of participation in drills, will also help during port state control inspections and when seafarers seek to revalidate their certificates, as well as supporting shipping companies' ISM Code processes."

This latest ICS book, which is for use by all grades of qualified seafarers, supplements a series of ICS training record books for trainee officers and ratings, in both the deck and engine departments.