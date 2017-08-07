Marine Jet Power names Philip Gibson Director of Sales - Americas

AUGUST 7, 2017 — Columbus, Ohio, based waterjet manufacturer Marine Jet Power, Inc. (MJP) has appointed marine industry veteran, Philip Gibson as Director of Sales — Americas, handling sales and business development efforts in North, South and Central America.

Previously serving as a Regional Sales Manager for Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (Boston Whaler), Mr. Gibson has over 30 years military maritime experience. He retired from the United States Navy in 2005 with the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer after service a U.S. Navy SEAL and as advisor to international military and police forces for riverine and counter-drug operations. Mr Gibson was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal and National Defense Industrial Association Achievement Award for Special Operations and is a graduate of the Defense Language Institute. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Spanish and an Associate of Arts degree in Technology Instruction.

"Philip's broad range of experience and extensive network will enable MJP to meet and exceed the needs of customers, said MJP President Douglas Natoce. "His military experience and marine industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to the business development team as we push to expand in this region."

"I look forward to expanding MJP's business regionally and leveraging relationships around the world," said Mr. Gibson. "As the market continues to change and grow, I am committed to supporting customers and delivering a high value product to the marketplace."