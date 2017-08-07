Russian trawler duo to have Wartsila engines, propulsion systems

Rendering of the fishing trawler to be built at the PJSC Vyborg shipyard in Russia

AUGUST 7, 2017 — Two new fishing trawlers being built for Murmansk, Russia based Nord Pilgrim Ltd. are to have Wärtsilä engines and complete propulsion packages, including the propulsion control system.

The ships are to be built at the PJSC Vyborg shipyard in Russia. The orders with Wärtsilä were booked in June, 2017.

The 80 m long trawlers will be reinforced to Ice 3 class, thereby enabling them to extend their fishing operations in the Barents Sea and North Atlantic.

Wärtsilä's full scope of supply for each ship comprises: one 8-cylinder, IMO Tier II compliant, Wärtsilä 32 main engine, one Wärtsilä gearbox, one Wärtsilä controllable pitch propeller system, one transverse thrusters system, and a Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system.

Auxiliary generating power will be supplied by one 6-cylinder and one 4-cylinder Wärtsilä 20 Auxpac engine. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipbuilder in March 2018 and January 2019.

The gearbox has integrated hydraulics, which increases its reliability while also reducing the space needed. This arrangement facilitates easier installation and commissioning. The Wärtsilä ProTouch system features an award winning control panel.

Because of the challenging conditions, the reliability and efficiency of the propulsion arrangement was considered a key factor in the award of the contracts to Wärtsilä.

"For vessels with just a single main engine and one propeller operating in remote and difficult waters, nothing can be allowed to go wrong. For this reason, we are proud that Wärtsilä was chosen to supply the propulsion machinery. It is a clear endorsement of the proven reliability of this technology. The fact that we are supplying the full package allows us greater control over the complete driveline," says Alexander Staritsyn, General Manager – Europe & Africa, Marine Solutions, Wärtsilä Corporation.

"Nord Pilgrim's current fleet already uses a number of Wärtsilä solutions, and we have worked with Wärtsilä on other successful projects. We are, therefore, very confident that their engines and equipment are the right choice for these vessels," says Alexander Solovyev, Director, PJSC Vyborg.

Wärtsilä has years of experience in supplying products, systems and solutions for vessels working in extreme environmental conditions. Furthermore, the company has service support facilities in Murmansk.