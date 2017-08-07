Mystic Cruises picks Rolls-Royce solutions for expeditionary cruise ship

AUGUST 7, 2017 — Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with Portugal's WestSea Viana Shipyard to equip an expeditionary oceanic cruise ship under construction at the yard for Portuguese based cruise company Mystic Cruises.

To be called the MS World Explorer, the vessel will be Mystic Cruises' first expeditionary oceanic cruise ship and will offer cruise itineraries in Antarctica from November to March. Delivery from the shipbuilder is expected in October 2018 and the vessel is already chartered for its inaugural Antarctic season by Quark Expeditions.

Equipped with environmentally sustainable and top of the line technology developed by Rolls- Royce, the MS World Explorer is the first of several ships Mystic Cruise plans to build for its expeditionary cruise line.

"She will offer passengers a once in a lifetime experience of exclusivity and personalized service visiting the vast frozen landscapes of Antarctica and small, exclusive ports around the world," said Mário Ferreira, Mystic Cruises, CEO. "Being one of the last unspoiled and untouched regions in the World, Antarctica poses a unique challenge for cruise companies in order to offer the high-quality service that guests are used to in other areas, while being environmentally sustainable. For us it's essential to have a sustainable, efficient and environmental friendly solution. That is why we opted for the hybrid technology that Rolls-Royce proposed."

Rolls-Royce supply for the ship includes two two Bergen, C25:33L8P main engines and a Bergen C25:33L6P auxiliary dual generator. These connect to a Low Voltage AFE "SAVeCUBE" Power Electric System that allows the engines to operate at variable speeds maximizing their efficiency for the required power. Rolls-Royce is also providing the automation and control system, and a complete Promas propulsion system with two CPP propellers integrated with two flap rudders, also steering gears and tunnel thrusters.

John Roger Nesje, Rolls-Royce, Vice President, Power Electric Systems – Marine said: "Our experience of all aspects of ship design and construction, has allowed us to help Mystic Cruises, carefully consider the MS World Explorer 's operational profile and identify the optimum combination of technologies to use in order to reduce emissions and achieve improved performance and fuel economy."

Designed by Italian naval architect Giuseppe Tringali, the MS World Explorer will accommodate 200 guests served by a 111 international crew members.

The ship will have an operating cruise speed of 16 knots with a strengthened hull and propellers for traversing ice.

She will be 126 m in length with a width of 19 m, a draft of 4.8 meters and a tonnage of 9,300 GT.