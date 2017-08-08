ClassNK issues its first EU MRV certification

L to R: Mr. Akira Hoshi (Director & General Manager of Engineering Department, Iino Marine Service Co., Ltd.) Mr. Toshio Koiwa (Director of Assurance Operations Division, ClassNK).

AUGUST 8, 2017 — Classification society ClassNK has issued its first certification since being approved as an EU MRV verifier under the EU regulation on the monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from vessels

ClassNK acquired approval as an EU MRV verifier from U.K.-based national accreditation body UKAS in March 2017 as EU MRV verifier.

ClassNK issued its first approval certification to Iino Marine Service Co., Ltd. for its vessel Chemroad Wing for fulfilling the necessary criteria stipulated in EU MRV regulations. The Monitoring Plan submitted states data collection methods for fuel consumption, distance traveled, time spent at sea, amount of cargo carried, as well as methods to be used to treat data gaps.