Floating dry dock will be largest in Baltic

AUGUST 8, 2017 — What will be the largest floating dry dock in the Baltic region is on its way to the Western Shipyard in Klaipeda, Lithuania on board the giant heavy lift vessel Dockwise Vanguard.

The 235 m long x 53m floating dry dock was acquired from the Adriatic Shipyard Bijela in Montenegro in June 2016 by Western Shipyard's parent, Estonia's BLRT Grupp.

Weighing 11,000 tons, the dry dock was loaded onto the Dockwise Vanguard earlier this month in a complex operation that lasted 11 hours under strict supervision of BLRT Grupp specialists and Dockwise company representatives.

After a 3,825 miles journey, the dock is set to be delivered to Klaipeda by the end of August.

"The dock will be the biggest dock in the Baltic countries and will open up new opportunities for ship owners and shipyard to carry out repair and modernization projects on Panamax-type ships," said Arnoldas Šileika, Western Shipyard's Director General.