EMSA launches web-based CO2 reporting app

AUGUST 8, 2017 — EMSA (the European Marine Safety Agency) yesterday launched THETIS-MRV, a web-based application that enables companies responsible for the operation of large ships using EU ports to report their CO2 emissions, as will be required by law from January 1, 2018 under the EU’s Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Regulations.

EMSA was tasked to develop a robust system for the monitoring and reporting of verified data on CO2 emissions, annual fuel consumption and other energy efficiency parameters by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Climate Action.

The resulting THETIS-MRV system enables companies to work together with accredited verifiers to prepare monitoring plans in a voluntary module andto release emission reports and documents of compliance to the European Commission and relevant flag state authorities using the mandatory module.

Using the information submitted, the European Commission will publish annual aggregated data per ship covering fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and average energy efficiency indicators, among others.

To maximize the impact of the regulation and minimize the administrative burden on shipping companies and operators, the rules apply only to ships above 5,000 GT which account for around 55% of ships calling at EU ports and yet represent around 90% of the total share of related emissions.

The THETIS–MRV web-based application hosted by EMSA can be found at: https://mrv.emsa.europa.eu