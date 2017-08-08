Saudi plans for major shipyard complex move ahead

AUGUST 8, 2017 — Saudi Aramco's plans for a $5.2 billion shipbuilding complex have taken a big step forward. The company has now signed a contract with a consortium comprising Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd and Huta Hegerfeld AG Saudia Company for dredging, reclamation and marine structures for what is formally called the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services in Ras Al-Khair.

Contractors will conduct dredging and reclamation of approximately 37 million cubic meters of fill, in addition to ground improvement over an area of 7.4 million square meters. The contract will also provide for constructing 4,500 linear meters of concrete quay walls and wharves, in addition to 12,000 linear meters of rock revetments and breakwaters to protect the integrity of the complex.

"It is an important milestone for King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, the largest of its kind in the region." said Ahmed Al-Sa'adi, Saudi Aramco's Senior Vice President for Technical Services. "The complex is in line with the Kingdom's economic diversification objectives, it will position the Kingdom as a strategic logistics hub and will create vast job opportunities."

Execution of the initial phase of the contract will be completed by 2020. It will prepare the project site for subsequent construction of a dry dock and shipbuilding and maintenance facilities.

When completed the complex will offer vessel and rig building, maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

Saudi Aramco says the project will comply with all of the Saudi government's environmental and sustainability requirements.