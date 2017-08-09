Kleven finds new buyer for completed newbuild

AUGUST 9, 2017 — Norway's Kleven shipyard has found a buyer for its Yard no. 379. The Marin Teknikk MT 6015 design offshore multipurpose vessel has gone to an unnamed "international player." It was originally ordered by a Malyasian customer,

"We are pleased to have received a solution for this vessel. This was a challenging project for us, since the original buyer could not be financially able to take over the vessel by agreed delivery in 2015. It is great to see that the vessel is in operation," said Ståle Rasmussen, CEO of Kleven.