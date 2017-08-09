UK MOD orders reconfigurable multi-role workboats

AUGUST 9, 2017 — The U.K. Ministry of Defence has awarded a team led Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) a UKP 48 million (about $62 million) contract for the supply and support of common workboats over a six-year period.

Ranging in size from 11 to 18 m, the multi-role SEA Class vessels share common components and will be modular in design, enabling rapid reconfiguration for a range of specialized operational roles, including: dive support; explosive ordnance disposal; officer training; passenger transport; arctic exploration, hydrographic survey and logistic re-supply.

The AEUK team includes two BMT subsidiaries— BMT Asset Performance Ltd and BMT Defence Services Ltd — that will provide safety and environmental management and technical documentation for the acquisition of up to 38 workboats, and an extended program of in-service support from 2018 until 2024.

The safety and environmental analysis of the SEA Class vessels will consider likely In-service hazards and their control from the design and functional safety perspective.

The environmental analysis will consider the potential environmental risks and impacts posed by the platform, with BMT also supplying technical documentation to support the safe operation and maintenance of the vessels..

Julian Woolley, Head of Business Development - Underwater Systems at BMT Asset Performance, said: "We look forward to working closely with AEUK and its suppliers in support of the Workboat project and the delivery of safe and environmentally compliant SEA Class vessels."