Malaysian shipyard launches versatile ASD tug

AUGUST 9, 2017 — The azimuthing stern drive (ASD) format has become the norm for a great many tugs working in vessel assist around the world's ports. Many ASD tugs are dedicated ship-handling units with a single hawser winch forward. However, a number of owners, looking to maintain diversity of applications and markets are adding a towing winch aft as well.

Malaysia's Sealink Marine Shipyards recently launched one of these versatile tugs at its Miri, Sarawak, yard.

The 32 m x 11.8 m tug has a 5.2 m molded depth. Mounted forward it a MacGregor: MG-HAT/GDG22-0115U02080 combination anchor and hawser winch with 150-ton braking. Mounted aft is a MacGregor: MG-HTW1-0218008048 towing winch, also with a 150-ton holding brake.

Power is provided by a pair of Cummins QSK60M diesels each developing 2,300 HP at 1,900 RPM. These turn 2.4-m controllable pitch propellers on Rolls-Royce azimuthing drive units.

This power gives the tug a 57.56 ton bollard pull ahead, a 53.87 ton bollard pull astern and a 13.6 knot free running speed.

M.T Chong, Cummins' Sales Manager in Miri, says that, when compared with medium speed engines, "The high speed Cummins QSK60M diesel engines have better response during maneuvering and the Cummins QSK60M, with integrated systems; allows for more free space in the engine room."

A pair of 110-kW Cummins QSB7-DM-powered generators provides electrical power.

For additional versatility the tug is fitted with a dispersant system to comply with MARPOL I, IV, V, and VI. External fi-fi capability is provided by two 141 cubic-meter-per-hour monitors supplied by a fire pump with power takeoff from the main engine.

The one-man operation bridge has a 360-degree view along with extensive electronic navigation and communications equipment. Accommodation for up to eight crew members is provided in two one-person and three two-person cabins. All accommodations are centrally air-conditioned.

For ship-handling the bow fendering includes D-fendering all round with W push bow and pilot boarding platform.

Class notation is ABS + A1, +AMS, Circle E, FFV1 and Towing Vessel (Harbor Service, Towing Service).