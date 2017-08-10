First Tier IV tug on East Coast goes to work in New York

The first Tier IV tug on the East Coast goes to work

AUGUST 10, 2017 — The Capt. Brian A. McAllister, the first EPA Tier IV tug on the U.S. East Coast is now at work for McAllister Towing. Named after the company's Chairman, the Z-drive tug is the first in a series of newbuilds that is set to enhance shipdocking on the East Coast for years to come.

The tug is powered by 3516E Tier IV Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP4000FP units. Packed into her 100' x 40' hull is 6,770 horsepower and over 80 metric tons of bollard pull. Combining that power with a Markey class III escort winch on the bow and a Markey 2 1/4" wire winch on the stern puts the Capt. Brian in a class of her own.

State of the art remote controlled fire monitors and deluge systems (ABS FiFi certified) complete the package, making the tug a total escort /shipdocking/rescue vessel unique to any East Coast port.

Captain Jackie Benton, who delivered the tug from Horizon Shipbuilding in Alabama, said the Capt. Brian A. McAllister "is one of the best riding Z-boats I've ever handled. She runs smooth as silk and is a fantastic boat."

The tug's namesake, Chairman Captain Brian A. McAllister, at the controls with President Buckley McAllister behind him

Upon her arrival, she was quickly put to work on the recent ULCV's and SULCV's calling the port. On one of her first jobs Mate Matt Jernegan was at the helm and said "Her rate of turn was amazing. The power this tug has and her capabilities, allows us to be more efficient and safely handle these monstrous containerships."

She is the 31st and most powerful tractor tug in McAllister's fleet.