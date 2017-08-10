VIDEO: Florida shipyard launches landing craft for Bahamas Ferries

AUGUST 10, 2017 — St. Johns Ship Building (SJSB), Palatka, FL, launched a 190' landing craft vessel, the Grand Master II, for Bahamas Ferries in front of a crowd more than.

Designed for service among the Bahamian islands, the vessel is ideally outfitted for Caribbean transportation. She features a forward, hydraulic bow ramp and offers 6,400 square feet of cargo space.

Twin 700 HP Cummings QSK19 engines and Schottel rudder propellers power the vessel which also has a 22 inch electric Wesmar bow thruster, and two 99 kW John Deer generators.

A raised two-story deckhouse on the aft of the vessel allows for unimpeded cargo room from the bow to stern. The first tier of the deckhouse supports the crew quarters, galley, and passenger lounge. The second tier contains the pilothouse and captain's quarters.



This is the first of three landing craft the shipyard is set to deliver to Caribbean transportation groups in the near future.

Other projects nearing conclusion at SJSB are the series of eight 100' tugs for Vane Brothers, a 130' barge, a house barge, and another 190' landing craft.