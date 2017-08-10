Asphalt tanker leaves Baltimore after ten months detention

AUGUST 10, 2017 — A 367-ft asphalt bitumen taker departed Baltimore Saturday after it was detained for numerous safety discrepancies found during compliance inspections in 2016 and 2017.

The original owners were unable to conduct necessary repairs which caused the ship to be docked in Baltimore for 10 months.

Previously named the Newlead Granadino and then flying the Maltese flag operated by Newlead Holdings, the vessel has now been sold and is now named the Asphalt Trader and, according to the Equasis data base, flies the Liberian flag, is registered to Alberti Marine Inc and is managed by Eurotankers, Inc. of Akti Miaouli, Greece.

A three-person examination team from Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Port State Control branch inspected the Asphalt Trader near the end of July 2017. After thorough inspection, the Coast Guard received the necessary documentation and verified the vessel zx in a safe condition to depart Baltimore.



"We have worked with the previous and current crews and owners of the Asphalt Trader and previously named Newlead Granadino for over 10 months," said Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Davis, a Sector Maryland-NCR PSC inspector. "We are really happy to see this vessel operating again, but even happier knowing the ship is now operating at or above the minimum standards for safety and pollution prevention."

Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Brown, a port state control inspector at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, tests the emergency equipment on board the Asphalt Trader, formerly known as Newlead Granadino, in Baltimore July, 26, 2017





During the ship’s examination in September 2016, multiple safety discrepancies were found involving the ship’s fire detection and suppression systems, emergency power, and life-saving systems.

The Asphalt Trader departed Baltimore with all of its life saving and fire fighting systems intact and operational.