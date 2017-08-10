BAE Systems bids for Australia's SEA 5000 with Type 26 variant

AUGUST 10, 2017 — BAE Systems Australia has submitted its bid to the Australian Government for that nation's SEA 5000 Future Frigate program. The bid is to partner with the Government to develop a long-term shipbuilding strategy in Australia for complex warships and to offer a proposal to build nine Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.

BAE Systems is offering the Global Combat Ship-Australia, a variant of its Type 26 Global Combat Ship. Construction of the first three of ships of this type for the U.K's Royal Navy began last month.

BAE Systems' effort to secure SEA 5000 program the Australian ships is being led by its global Maritime Business Development Director, Nigel Stewart, and the bid was put together by a joint U.K. and Australian team to ensure the learning and knowledge from the Type 26 program is fully complemented by the maritime skills and expertise of BAE Systems' team in Australia.

Nigel Stewart said: "BAE Systems is proud to have submitted its response to the Australian Government for the SEA 5000 program. By combining the formidable capability of our Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigate with the heritage and skills we have in Australia, we are sure we can offer a proposition to the Government that is both transformational and compelling. Our commitment is to establish a world class shipbuilding capability in Australia that will build Australian ships with an Australian work force. The opportunity we will bring to Australia through SEA 5000 is unique. It offers us the chance to collaborate across the company by sharing our expertise and experience, transferring embedded knowledge from one market to benefit another. In addition, BAE Systems is committed to representing Australia in the global marketplace, helping grow Australia's export opportunities and opening up new markets for Australian industry through our global supply chain."

The Type 26 benefits from a modern digital design approachs. As a fully bow-to-stern digital design, BAE Systems says it has been able to substantially de-risk construction for the Royal Navy with Australia standing to benefit from all learnings drawn from the U.K. construction program.

BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said: "BAE Systems has over 3,500 people already working in Australia, a fully mature supply chain of over 1,600 Australian SMEs and we have a proud history of over 60 years working in partnership with the Australian Government as a trusted supplier. Deepening that partnership through selection on SEA 5000 would be a privilege that we are ready and excited to deliver."