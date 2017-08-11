Shell marks double LNG bunkering milestone

AUGUST 11, 2017 — Shell Western LNG B.V. is marking a double milestone for its LNG marine fuels business. The 6,500 cu.m LNG bunkering vessel Cardissa, ordered in 2014 from South Korean shipbuilder STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, has now arrived in Europe. This vessel's seagoing capability enables Shell to serve customers with LNG fuel from the Gate terminal in Rotterdam to locations throughout Europe.

Shell has also finalized a long-term agreement with a joint venture between Victrol NV and CFT to charter a LNG bunker barge with a capacity to carry 3,000 cu. m of LNG fuel. Operating out of Rotterdam, the LNG bunker barge will provide additional flexibility to bunker a range of customers, including vessels operating on Europe's inland waterways.

"LNG as a marine fuel has an important role to play in the future energy mix," said Steve Hill, Executive Vice President of Shell Energy. "With these bunker vessels, as well as the Gate terminal, Shell is demonstrating its commitment to building a robust and reliable supply chain to meet customer needs. With tougher emissions regulations on the horizon, we will continue to work closely with our customers and partners on cleaner energy solutions."

