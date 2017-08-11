SAL Heavy Lift brings a dozen from Damen to Rotterdam

Choosing to transport multiple vessels on board a heavy lift vessel is not a new strategy for Damen

AUGUST 11, 2017 — SAL Heavy Lift's MV Lone has arrived in the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands from with a multiple vessel shipment of twelve Damen vessels.

The shipment consisting of two Stan Tugs 2608, three ASD Tugs 2411, four ASD Tugs 2810, two ASD Tugs 3212 and a Multi Cat 1908, and is described by Damen as "a strategic positioning of built-for-stock vessels in Europe."

Damen says that, in line with market needs, the shipment strengthened its ability to offer clients and operators in Europe, Western Africa and Central America swift deliveries of vessels.

Choosing to transport multiple vessels on board a heavy lift vessel is not a new strategy for Damen; the company done so on numerous occasions in the past. The success of this approach lies in the increased efficiency of moving vessels to where the markets need them. Furthermore, Damen has developed a system of modular vessel cradles that, in combination with integrated lifting points on the tugs, results in safe and efficient loading and unloading of the vessels.

SAL Heavy Lift has supported Damen with engineered heavy lift transport solutions on many occasions. A notable example was last year's transport of Stan Pontoons and Tugs from Damen shipyards in China and Vietnam. That shipment of 14 vessels was transported by SAL's MV Svenja.

"SAL Heavy Lift has once again proved itself a strong partner to Damen by transporting these twelve vessels with our type-183 vessel MV Lone," says Justin Archard, Corporate Director Commercial with SAL Heavy Lift. "With a combinable lift capacity of 2,000 tonnes, more than 3,300m² deck space and a hold size of 107.1 m x 17 m x 13.7 m, MV Lone is the right ship for the job of transporting these vessels safely and rapidly from Vietnam to the Netherlands."