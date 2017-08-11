M2 Subsea and Harvey Gulf in ROV services alliance

AUGUST 11, 2017 — ROV services provider M2 Subsea has formed an alliance with Harvey Gulf International Marine to provide subsea ROV services in the Gulf of Mexico.

M2 Subsea's ROVs utilized on board Harvey Gulf's DP2 OSV the Harvey Bronco. The offshore supply ship will focus on the survey and inspection market and will be equipped with M2 Subsea's 150HP Triton XLX34 ROV system.

The Triton is a heavy duty work class ROV which is rated to 3,000 m depth and well suited for all aspects of subsea operations. The system is complete with a top-hat tether management system and equipped with a survey junction box and auxiliary hydraulics. The vehicle will be utilized for inspections and light intervention activities.

"The Harvey Bronco is a significant milestone for us as we continue to build on our successful vessel opportunities in the U.S, and further enhance our overall service provision," said M2 Subsea chief executive officer Mike Arnold. "M2 Subsea is committed to providing high quality, cost efficient solutions to the subsea market and it is fantastic to see Harvey Gulf recognize the value we can add to their operations through this partnership. We look forward to working closely with the team in the coming years."

"Harvey Gulf is pleased to join forces with a high quality subsea service company in M2 Subsea," said Harvey Gulf Chairman and CEO Shane Guidry. "This alliance complements our existing fleet of multi-purpose support and light construction vessels, enabling Harvey Gulf to offer a broader range of services and superior performance to all other Jones Act vessel operators in the Gulf of Mexico."

The Harvey Bronco vessel will be ported at Harvey's Gulf's Operation Yard in Port Fourchon, LA and available for immediate work. It is due to be deployed in August 2017 to conduct an underwater inspection of lieu of dry-docking (UWILD) project.

Based in Houston and Aberdeen, M2 Subsea is the largest independent provider of ROV services