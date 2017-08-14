Wison gets BV AIP for large scale FSRU barge

AUGUST 14, 2017 — Shanghai, China, based Wison Offshore & Marine Ltd. reports that it has received Approval in Principle (AIP) from classification society Bureau Veritas for a newly-developed large-scale Floating LNG Storage and Regasification Terminal.

Featuring scalable storage capacity up to equivalent size of a Q-Max tanker, this is the first large-scale FSRU barge to be granted AIP by a classification society. It also underscores that Wison is now capable of providing a comprehensive range of FSRU solutions catering LNG import markets with various scales of demand.

Wison's full-size floating LNG terminal solution offers an economical alternative to the conventional LNG regasification vessels (LNG RV) especially for markets with long-term demand.

The barge design lowers initial capital investments (up to 20 percent compared with LNG RV of equivalent size) as well as O&M costs, while enabling uninterrupted service throughout project lifecycle.

"Wison large-scale FSRU is a fit-for-purpose facility designed with practical operation considerations," said Mr. David W. Chen, Senior Solution Manager at Wison Offshore & Marine. "It features scalable storage capacity from 150,000 cu.m to 265,000 cu.m and a base case design of 750 mmscfd regasification capacity expandable to fit project needs. Designed for near-shore/at-shore application, the FSRU can also be deployed offshore with a single point mooring system."

A month ago, BV granted AIP for Wison's 50 MW floating LNG power supply barge (50 MW W-FSRP). When commenting on the FSRU AIP, Jiahui Wu, Technical Manager of BV China, said, "Based on the excellent cooperation on the 25k Exmar FSRU project currently under execution at Wison shipyard, BV is very pleased to support Wison to further develop this large-scale FSRU design targeting a wider range of international clients. We are glad to work with Wison in bringing innovative solutions enabling more countries to access LNG as a clean and affordable energy."