Solstad Farstad AHT wins Brazil contract

AUGUST 14, 2017 — Queiroz Galvão Exploração e Produção S.A has awarded Solstad Farstad ASA (SOFF) a two-year firm contract for the AHTS BOS Turmalina.

The 14,200 bhp UT 722 L design vessel, delivered by Brazilian shipbuilder Estaleiro Itajaí in 2007, will be used to support installation and production of the BS-4-Atlanta early production system in Brazil.

The contract will commence next month and the charterer has the option to extend it by up to two more years.

The commercial terms of the contract are being kept confidential.

