Two OPVs are first built to new IRClass Naval rules

AUGUST 14, 2017 — The Reliance Defence shipyard in Pipavav, India, last month launched two Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) built under classification of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass).

These vessels, named INS Shachi and INS Shruti, are the first two vessels in a five-vessel series being built in accordance to IRClass' "Rules and Regulations for Construction and Classification of Naval Ships." These rules, were jointly developed by the Indian Navy and IRClass.

In addition classification services, IRClass is also carrying out various analyses and assessments on the ships in support of assigning special notations like Direct Strength Assessment, Fatigue Design Assessment, Integrated Platform Management Systems and Integrated Bridge Systems as well as the CLEAN AIR notation, which is intended to prevent air pollution due to emission of ozone-depleting substances, nitrogen oxide and emissions contributing to global warming.

Cdr K. K. Dhawan (IN Retd.), Head of Defence Division at IRClass said: "This significant development marks a milestone in the Indian defense sector's initiative to become self-reliant. IRClass has worked closely with the Indian Navy as well as with the shipyard to ensure the successful launching of these two vessels."