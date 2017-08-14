Ukrainian shipyard to design concrete-hulled towboat

AUGUST 14, 2017 — The Interfax-Ukraine news agency reports that, as part of a revival of Ukrainian river transportation, the Pallada Kherson state-owned plant has initiated the design of an environmentally friendly tow boat with a ferroconcrete hull.

With a carrying capacity of 1,000 tonnes, the tow boat will be able to transport mineral and construction freight, agricultural products, heavy and other freight.

Pallada Kherson is currently the world's only shipyard to specializes in building next generation composite floating dry docks for maintenance of civil and naval ships. The warranty period for this equipment is 50 years, reports Interfax-Ukraine.

It has been using shipbuilding concrete based on sulfate-resistant portland cement for construction of floating docks for many years

"When ferroconcrete facilities are built and used no expensive protective paint-and-lacquer coating is used, and the Pallada-made tow boats will be environment friendly," the plant told the news agency.