New Sanmar terminal tugs to have MTU engines

AUGUST 15, 2017 — Rolls-Royce and Turkey's Sanmar Shipyards have signed a contract for the delivery of eight MTU Series 4000 engines for four new terminal tugs. The contract includes an option for a further four engines. The tugs will each be fitted with two 16V 4000 M73L MTU engines, each delivering an output of 2,700 kW (at 1,850 rpm). The Robert Allan Ltd. design RAstar 2900 SX terminal tugs, with a length of just under 30 m, will be added to the fleet operated by Danish towage company Svitzer in 2018. They are to be used in the Tanger-Med Port in Morocco, where Svitzer holds a 20-year contract to provide terminal towage services. The port is the second busiest container port on the African continent. "This is the first time high-speed engines are being used to power harbor tugs in this power class," says Knut Müller, Head of the Marine and Government Business Division at MTU. "To date, it has only been possible to use medium-speed engines for harbor tugs with a bollard pull of ovesr 85 tonnes. We are delighted that we have now been successful in entering this market." The speed of the engine has been reduced to 1,850 rpm specifically for this application in order to provide the shipyard with direct control of the propeller without an intermediate gearbox. Ali Gürün, Projects Director of Sanmar Shipyards, commented: "We were impressed by MTU's technical support, the service and the reliability of the MTU engines, which is why we will also be equipping our new Robert Allen/ Rastar 2900sx tugs with MTU engines." Sanmar and MTU have been working closely together since 2009. MTU and Sanmar have signed an additional contract for the delivery of four 16V 4000 M63 engines, each delivering 2,000 kW of power for two tugs with a 70-tonne bollard pull. These new contracts now bring the number of tugs built by Sanmar to date and fitted with MTU engines to 16. Half of the tug types currently available from Sanmar Shipyards are fitted with MTU engines. Four Robert Allen/ Rastar 2900 SX terminal tugs from Sanmar will be used in the fleet in the Tanger-Med Port in Morocco, operated by the Danish towage company Svitzer as of 2018. The tugs will each be fitted with two 16V 4000 M73L MTU engines

