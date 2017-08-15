APS delivers second Catalina island ship-to-shore boat

AUGUST 15, 2017 — APS Marine Services, Inc., San Diego, has delivered the second of two new WingCat 2 ship-to-shore boats to operate out of Avalon Harbor on Santa Catalina island approximately 22 miles South-Southwest of Los Angeles.

The 6-passenger boats will each handle up to 600 passengers daily during the tourist season.

The boats are catamarans. Each utilizes two inflatable pontoons manufactured by Wing Inflatables as the primary means of buoyancy. The catamaran design has proven to extremely stable in mild to moderate seas and minimizes damage to boats coming alongside of for passenger transfer.

APS WingCats are currently being used for cruise line support, harbor support and mine/ordinance hunting operations for the U.S .Government.

For the Santa Catalina application, APS installed a full top for shade protection of the passengers with a cutout for ease of boarding and designed a moveable ladder to allow ease of boarding from a high freeboard vessel or a boat with a low swim step.

Designed to expedite passenger movement, the APS WingCat 21 can be configured to meet all customer requirements for deck loading, davit placement and engine size.