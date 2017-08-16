Latest Japan Engine UEC Eco-B2 completes shop tests

AUGUST 16, 2017 — Akasaka Diesels Limited, a licensee of Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has successfully finished shop testing of the first 7UEC35LSE-Eco-B2 low speed, two stroke engine in its factory.

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) is the former Kobe Diesel. which changed its corporate name earlier this year following its acquisition of the marine engine business of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery division.

J-ENG, as a licensor, conducted the verification tests during the shop running period of the 7UEC35LSE-Eco-B2 and confirmed its expected quality and performance were fully achieved.

The engine will be delivered to shipbuilder Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co.,Ltd. and installed in a 20,000 DWT limestone carrier.



The UEC35LSE-Eco-B2 is the latest electronically controlled UE engine, and aimed at smaller size bulk carriers, chemical tankers, RO/RO vessels etc.

J-ENG claims it achieves lower fuel oil consumption compared to other competitors’ electronically controlled engines.





