Hybrid propulsion a first for new fish farming vessel

Wärtsilä will supply the ship design, as well as a full array of propulsion equipment and controls for a new salmon processing and transport vessel

AUGUST 16, 2017—Sustainability is increasingly important for many shipping companies, particularly new generation fishing vessels. That’s certainly the case for Norway’s Hav Line AS, which recently ordered a salmon processing and transportation vessel that will feature a Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion solution supported by batteries—a first for the fish farming industry.

"The fish farming industry, like other marine industry sectors, is seeking better ship designs and greater efficiencies that reduce overall operating costs and lessen the environmental impact. Wärtsilä is proud to have been selected for this project that introduces the world's first hybrid propulsion system for this kind of vessel," says Riku-Pekka Hägg, Vice President, Wärtsilä Ship Design.

Wärtsilä will supply the tailor-made ship design for the vessel, which will be built at Spain’s Balenciaga shipyard. Wärtsilä will also supply an integrated solution comprising a 10-cylinder Wartsila 31 main engine, auxiliary engines, propulsion machinery, the propulsion remote control system, and the electrical and automation system.

Wärtsilä is acting as the owner's consultant to ensure an environmentally sound and functionally effective solution. The vessel's hybrid propulsion machinery has the PTI/PTO (power take-in/ power take-off) powered by batteries, and is combined with the very fuel-efficient Wärtsilä 31 main engine.

"We very much appreciate Wärtsilä's support in designing a vessel that meets our operational and environmental requirements," says Jon Hinder, Chairman of the board, Hav Line Gruppen AS.

Wärtsilä expects to deliver its equipment and systems this fall and the vessel is set for delivery in the summer of 2018.

Notable environmental gains are made possible by a Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion solution supported by batteries, which results in very low emission levels. By absorbing most of the engine's load fluctuations and vessel load variations through batteries, the engines can be operated close to its optimum design point, thereby providing the highest level of efficiency, which in turn minimizes the exhaust emissions.

Wärtsilä's integrated solution includes the initial, basic, and detailed ship design, a 10-cylinder Wärtsilä 31 main engine, a Wärtsilä two-speed gearbox, Wärtsilä CPP, including the HP propeller nozzle, stern tube seals and bearings, Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion remote control system, two 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 20 auxiliary engines, and the electrical & automation system including a hybrid battery PTI/PTO package.

The Wärtsilä two-speed gearbox enables lower propeller speeds and optimised propulsion efficiency during transit, while still using the main engine to power the shaft alternator. This results in lower fuel costs, both for production and production of electrical power. The custom designed CPP propeller is of Wärtsilä's successful G-hub configuration and is combined with the HP nozzle. This provides maximum reliability and efficiency and is a popular choice for vessels with this operational profile.