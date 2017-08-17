USCG guidance aims to make LNG bunkering safer

AUGUST 17, 2017 — A field notice from the U.S. Coast Guard Liquefied Gas Carrier National Center of Expertise notes that the Coast Guard has serious concerns regarding conducting Simultaneous Operations (SIMOPS) during LNG bunkering operations and wants to ensure they are conducted safely.

The term SIMOPS is increasingly brought up in connection with the use of LNG as a marine fuel and, more specifically, the associated bunkering operation in which LNG-fueled vessels receive fuel while other operations, such as cargo loading, occur simultaneously. Owners and operators of LNG-fueled vessels are allowed to conduct SIMOPS while conducting LNG bunkering in the United States. However, performing SIMOPS while bunkering LNG increases risk and complexity

The field notice provides recommendations for the marine industry and U. S. Coast Guard (USCG) Captains of the Port (COTP) to follow when considering the risks of LNG SIMOPS.

It includes guidance on an optional, formal operational risk assessment, if the vessel operator chooses to conduct one.

Download the notice HERE