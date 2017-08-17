HII's Proteus shows its battle space capabilities

Proteus, a dual-mode undersea vehicle developed by HII's Technical Solutions division (Undersea Solutions Group) and Battelle, successfully completed autonomous contested battlespace missions during the 2017 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) at the Naval Surface Warfare Center (Panama City Division)

AUGUST 17, 2017 — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that its Proteus undersea vehicle successfully completed autonomous contested battle space missions during an exercise held earlier this year.

Proteus is a dual mode underwater vehicle that is designed to deliver larger payloads at distances of hundreds of miles in either manned or unmanned mode.

During the 2017 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX), the Naval Surface Warfare Center, in cooperation with HII, Battelle, Northrop Grumman and Riptide Autonomous Solutions, conducted aerial, surface and underwater vehicle advance mission capability demonstrations through relevant operational scenarios while communicating real-time mission performance to remote operations headquarters. The underwater mission segment focused on Proteus' unmanned missions capabilities.

Proteus, developed by HII's Technical Solutions division (Undersea Solutions Group) and Battelle, entered a contested battle space to deliver and launch three smaller unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs) with unique roles in the overall mission objective. When launched, Riptide's micro-UUVs and Northrop Grumman's REMUS UUV successfully executed unique mission plans according to their onboard sensors and payloads to investigate and prepare the contested battlespace.

"ANTX provided us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate Proteus' capabilities to Navy leadership, the Navy technical community and our industry partners as we work to meet the Navy's future requirements," said Ross Lindman, director of operations, Undersea Solutions Group. "We are very pleased with how Proteus performed during the exercise."