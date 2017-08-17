Kirby starts looking for new CFO

AUGUST 17, 2017 —Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) says that Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer C. Andrew Smith is resigning effective September 7, 2017 to accept another opportunity.

"Andy has been a valuable contributor during his three years with Kirby, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said David Grzebinski, Kirby's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kirby has started a search for a successor CFO. Mr. Smith will continue in the role until the effective date of his resignation. Mr. Grzebinski will then serve in the dual roles of CEO and CFO on an interim basis until Kirby identifies a new Chief Financial Officer.