U.S. Navy destroyer collides with tanker; 10 sailors missing

AUGUST 20, 2017—The U.S. Navy has reported that the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) was involved in a collision with the 600 ft tanker Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Aug. 21.



There are currently 10 sailors missing and five injured.



The collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Aug. 21, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.



A family assistance center has been established. Families can call 011-81-46-816-1728 (international) or 243-1728 (DSN on base).



The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port.



Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities. In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships RSS Gallant (97), RSS Resilience (82), RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark (55) are currently in the area to render assistance.



MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding.



Alnic MC is a 600-foot, 30,000 grt oil and chemical tanker.



Initial reports indicate USS John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. The extent of damage and personnel injuries is being determined. The incident will be investigated.