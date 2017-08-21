Bouchard appoints VP of Maintenance & Repairs

AUGUST 21, 2017 — Melville, NY, headquartered Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc. reports that Mr. Christopher Deschenes has joined the company as Vice President of Maintenance and Repairs.

Prior to joining Bouchard, Mr. Deschenes served as a Project Engineer with Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. as a member of the Worldwide Technical Service Group, supporting all new construction and capital projects for the foreign and domestic OSG tanker/ATB fleet. He then joined Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering, Inc. as Director of Engineering and Projects, where he was responsible for managing company operations, engineering staff, client relations and overall project execution.

As Bouchard's Vice President of Maintenance and Repairs, Mr. Deschenes will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Maintenance and Repair Department, fleet capital projects, and new construction efforts. He will be the primary contact for all fleet maintenance and repair activities, regulatory shipyard periods, fleet enhancements and new construction projects. He will report directly to Mr. Morton S. Bouchard III, President and CEO of Bouchard Transportation Co., Inc.

"Chris' expertise will allow for an even stronger focus around Bouchard's maintenance and repair policies and procedures, including maintaining and advancing our equipment at the highest industry standards, which continues to be one of Bouchard's top priorities", said Mr. Bouchard. "As we enter a milestone anniversary of 100 years of service, we look forward to working toward further growth and expansion under Chris' guidance and leadership. It is our pleasure to welcome Chris into the business."

Bouchard Transportation is America's largest independently-owned ocean-going petroleum barge company. Its fleet consists of 26 barges, with capacities ranging from 35,000 to 260,000 barrels, and 25 tugs, ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 horsepower.