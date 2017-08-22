Simplex Americas now MJP sales and service provider

AUGUST 22, 2017 — Columbus, OH, based Marine Jet Power, Inc. (MJP) reports that Simplex Americas LLC is to serve as its newest sales and service provider in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

A Master Sales and Service Agreement names Simplex Americas as an authorized retailer and service provider for MJP's water jets for United States coastal regions of Washington and Oregon. The partnership will greatly benefit MJP operators by allowing for regional sales and service support.

"Simplex Americas is a well-known industry leader in the marine propulsion service niche," said MJP President, Douglas Natoce. "With their vast range of knowledge, dedication to quality service and skilled staff, Simplex Americas will be a great addition to the MJP sales and service network as we continue to expand in the North American market."

"We are honored to partner with a high-quality waterjet OEM, like MJP. This agreement will further enhance our product and service offerings and better serve our ever-expanding customer base in the Americas," said Don Vogler, Simplex Americas President. "We even share a common mantra; 'Customer First!'"

Simplex Americas LLC was founded in 2003 and represents the interests of Blohm + Voss Industries exclusively for Simplex, Simplan, Turbulo products in the U.S., Canada, Central America, Caribbean and the South American Pacific coast. Providing sales, spare parts, engineering and services all covered by a network of factory trained specialists in the shipping, shipbuilding and repair areas