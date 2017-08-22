Divers find remains of some of the ten missing McCain sailors

AUGUST 22, 2017 — Adm. Scott Swift, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, told reporters today that the remains of some of the ten missing USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sailors were discovered today by divers performing recovery operations inside the guided-missile destroyer.

Adm. Swift also said the Royal Malaysian Navy had reported the discovery of the potential remains of another missing McCain sailor, located while the RMN was providing search and rescue assistance east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

"We are still searching for our missing sailors. That remains our focus," Adm. Swift told reporters during a press briefing at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, where McCain is currently moored. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those Sailors and the families of our sailors who were injured."

The search for the missing sailors has been ongoing since early Aug. 21 following the collision of McCain and merchant vessel Alnic MC. Royal Malaysian Navy coastal patrol craft Petir (12) and Pang Alang (39), Handalan-class missile boat KD Handalan, and Lekiu-class frigate KD Lekiu (30) along with two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessels assisted in Tuesday's search efforts.

Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships Noble Pearl (PCG 54) and Noble Knight (PCG 56) as well as Singaporean aircraft also aided in the day's search.

Those vessels were joined by aviation assets from USS America (LHA 6), which will continue combing the area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in the vicinity of the collision.

"While the search and rescue efforts continue, I sincerely thank our Singapore partners, our Malaysian partners and everyone who has responded with urgency, compassion and tireless commitment," Adm. Swift said.