Ingalls Shipbuilding selected to repair USS Fitzgerald

USS Fitzgerald was severely damaged in deadly June 17 collision with a containership USS Fitzgerald was severely damaged in deadly June 17 collision with a containership

AUGUST 23, 2017 — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been selected to repair the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) when it returns to the United States. The ship will be brought to Ingalls’ facilities in Pascagoula for the repairs.

“Ingalls and all of its employees regret the tragic circumstances that will bring the ship to Pascagoula,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias, “but it is an honor and a privilege to work with the Navy to return the ship to the fleet in the shortest time possible.”

Ingalls has a history of repairing damaged Navy ships, including the frigate USS Stark (FFG 31) and USS Cole (DDG 67), a guided missile destroyer in the same class as Fitzgerald.

Want more? Subscribe now!

Related items

More in this category: « Port of San Francisco looks for new tenant for shipyard
back to top
Back to the top
Home