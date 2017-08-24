Box ship bunkers with LNG after engine conversion

AUGUST 24, 2017 — The first containership to be converted to LNG propulsion has successfully completed its first LNG bunkering in Bremerhaven, Germany.

The ship, Wessels Reederei's 1,036 TEU containership Wes Amelie, recently completed a conversion at the German Dry Docks shipyard in Bremerhaven the key element of which was conversion of its MAN 8L 48/60B four stroke engine to a 51/60 DF dual-fuel engine.

The ship's first LNG bunkering was conducted by Hamburg-based Nauticor, a member of the Linde Group. In total, four trucks of LNG were brought to Kühlhauskai in the Port of Bremerhaven and transfered to the vessel.

"Due to the smooth cooperation between the ship's crew, the bremenports team, and our experienced specialists, the initial bunkering was a complete success," said Sonja Nesshöver, Director of the LNG Portfolio at Nauticor.

Conversion of Wes Amelie, which has 15 identical sister ships, was supported by Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure and will likely be followed by conversion of other ships in the Wessels Reederei fleet.