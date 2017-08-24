Navy identifies one dead, nine missing McCain sailors

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship

AUGUST 24, 2017 — The U.S. Navy says that after more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, it has suspended search and rescue efforts for missing USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sailors in an approximately 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

Ten sailors went missing following the August 21 collision between the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel Alnic MC .

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search and recovery efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing sailors.

The divers recovered the remains of one sailor, confirmed as Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Still missing are:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Multinational search efforts included ships and aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Navy, Singapore Air Force, Singapore Maritime Port Authority, Singapore Police Coast Guard, Royal Malaysian Navy, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Indonesian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force.

Remains found by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) during the search effort were dermined not those of a USS John S. McCain sailor following medical examinations and will be returned to Malaysian authorities.