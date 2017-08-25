New carrier has biggest-yet Dellner STL systems

AUGUST 25, 2017 — Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier, which arrived at her home port of Portsmouth last week, is fitted with two Dellner Brakes "stopping, turning, locking" (STL) systems that, weighing in at 11,000 kg each, are the biggest STL systems that Dellner Brakes has ever built.

Each of the carrier's two propeller shafts is fitted with a custom-designed Dellner Brakes STL system that allows operators to stop, hold and securely lock each shaft independently, and to individually turn the shafts and giant 33 tonne propellers for maintenance and blade assembly.

The STL system is operated from a push button control panel that integrates fully with other on-board systems.

"Dellner Brakes has been working with Rolls-Royce to supply braking systems to the U.K. Royal Navy for over a decade. We are extremely proud to see our STL systems fitted on HMS Queen Elizabeth, and also on her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales," said Dellner Brakes CEO Marcus Aberg. "At 280 meters long and displacing 65,000 tonnes, the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers are not only the biggest and most powerful surface warships ever built for the Royal Navy, they are also the most technologically advanced. At Dellner Brakes, we pride ourselves on continued technical innovation and we are delighted to be associated with this prestigious project."

Each Dellner STL system comprises a 2.3 m diameter brake disc, three SKD 4 x125 hydraulic disc brakes delivering a total braking torque of 800 kNm and three LM70 hydraulic locking mechanisms delivering a total locking torque of 1,660 kNm.

The systems have been custom designed and approved according to Lloyd's Register Rules & Regulations for Naval Ships.

Dellner Brakes' largest ever STL system built for HMS Queen Elizabeth