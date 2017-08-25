Vigor wins $18 million T-AKE 4 contract

AUGUST 25, 2017 — Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, OR, is being awarded an $18,067,920 firm-fixed-price contract for a 76-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry docking of USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4).

Work will include furnishing general services for the ship, physical security at private contractor's facility, deck house cleaning and painting, cargo crane 10-year retest survey hydraulic hoses replacement and recertification, main machinery room aqueous film-forming foam system piping replacement, lifeboat certification and falls renewal (5-year), docking and un-docking vessel, propeller shaft and stern tube inspection, underwater hull cleaning and painting, freeboard cleaning and painting, freshwater stern tube lubrication system installation, sliding block and transfer head refurbishment-chain replacement, and flight deck nonskid renewal.

The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $18,221,597. Work will be performed in Portland and is expected to be completed by Dec. 15, 2017.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,221,597 are obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The Navy's Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-4207).