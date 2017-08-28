Baku Shipyard completes sea trials of SCV

AUGUST 28, 2017 — Azerbaijan's Baku Shipyard reports that its first newbuild, the Subsea Construction Vessel (SCV) Khankendi, has successfully completed sea trials.

Ordered in April 2014 under a US$378 million from BP Exploration (Shah Deniz) Ltd, the operator of the Shah Deniz gas field development, the 150 m, DP3 vessel is being built to a design by Marine Technology Development, the ship design and development arm of Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) which has a 10% ownership interest in the shipyard,

During six week trials in the Caspian Sea, specialists executed more than 120 different tests designed to evaluate everything from Khankendi's engine and propulsion performance to her dynamic positioning, navigation systems, cabin acoustics as well as the offshore capabilities.

The SCV is now back at the shipyard for the finishing touches in readiness of the naming ceremony scheduled for early September 2017.

Khankendi is planned to perform subsea construction activities on the Shah Deniz field for the next ten year. The vessel's dynamic positioning system will allow it to work in 2.5 m significant wave height and equipment includes, a 750 t main crane for 600 m deep subsea operation, an18-man two-bell diving system, two work-class remotely operated vehicles, a strengthened moon pool, two engine rooms with six 4.4MW and two 3.2MW engines and a deadweight of 5,000 metric tonnes at 6.5 m.

Technical specifications:

Length Overall 155.00 m Length Between Perpendiculars- 145.00m Breadth Molded- 32.00 m Depth Molded- 13.00 m Summer Draft- 7.5 m Speed 13.5 knots Electrical Power – 31,600 kW Accommodation – 63 single, 56 – double cabins