Mobile propeller repair workshop to be based at Dubai shipyard

AUGUST 28, 2017 — Speeding up the time needed to make propeller repairs in the Middle East, Birkenhead, U.K., based Stone Marine Shipcare Ltd. has signed a Service Agency Agreement under which one of its mobile workshops will be permanently based at the Dubai Drydocks World shipyard.

The continerized workshop will be used, not just at Drydock World's own facilities, but can be transported very quickly to other Middle Eastern shipyards, wherever a ship is in need of repair or maintenance to its propeller.

Stone Marine technicians are training Drydocks World personnel under an agency agreement and repair and maintenance work will then be carried out by a combination of Drydocks World and Stone Marine technicians.

Mr. Don Quilliam, Managing Director of Stone Marine Shipcare is delighted with the new arrangement. “With over 300 vessels docking at DDW each year we are confident this will be a strong partnership, further enhancing the excellent service and facilities offered by Dubai Drydock World with an unrivaled propeller repair and modification service".