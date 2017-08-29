McLaren Engineering adds to leadership team

AUGUST 29, 2017 — McLaren Engineering Group has hired Stephen Famularo, P.E., as Director of Marine Engineering. He started this week at McLaren's West Nyack headquarters, joining a staff of more than 200 employees in ten offices nationwide.

"We are pleased to have Stephen Famularo join our team," says president and CEO Malcolm G. McLaren. "His in-depth marine engineering expertise will help us continue to grow our marine and coastal engineering markets while preserving the McLaren legacy of waterfront innovation."

Mr. Famularo is a Professional Engineer and diver with over two decades experience in port and harbor engineering. Previously, he worked as Chief Project Manager for COWI North America, Inc. (formerly Ocean and Coastal Consultants), where he led waterfront inspection, design and rehabilitation projects for public and private clients throughout the U.S., with a specific focus on the New York and New Jersey harbor region.

"McLaren's marine team has been a leader in waterfront engineering for the last few decades," says Mr. Famularo. "I am eager to combine my passion for marine engineering with McLaren's unique ability to provide custom, state-of-the-art solutions for clients."

Mr, Famularo's experience includes managing over $75 million in substructure rehabilitation projects (including the Manhattan and Brooklyn Cruise Terminals), leading the planning and design for the fast-track design of the Pier C Homeport at the Brooklyn Navy Yard to support the NYC Ferry system, and developing a web-based management system for managing NYC's waterfront infrastructure.

He holds an M.S. in Coastal Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College. Famularo is also a certified Port Engineer through the American Society of Civil Engineers' Academy of Coasts, Oceans, Port and Navigation Engineers.

Over the past 40 years, McLaren Engineering Group has engineered marine projects of nearly every size, shape and scope – ranging from bridges, piers and ferry landings to ports and bulkheads. Founder and CEO Malcolm G. McLaren is an industry pioneer who spearheaded the concept of the engineer-as-diver profession in the 1970s.

Following Hurricane Sandy, McLaren inspected more than 20,000 structures including homes of displaced families, bridge foundations for safety, and necessary design repairs to piers. Recently, McLaren provided engineering services for the NYC Ferry project, waterfront rehabilitation and survey services for the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and structural and marine engineering design services for the reconstruction of Coney Island's Steeplechase Pier.