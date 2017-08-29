VIDEO: Uljanik launches powerful cutter suction dredge

AUGUST 29, 2017 — The Uljanik Shipyard in Croatia recently launched what will be the world's most powerful self-propelled cutter suction dredge.

Under construction for the Jan de Nul Group, the vessel was launched by Mrs. Julie De Nul, daughter of the CEO of the company, Jan Pieter De Nul, but will be formally named as the Willem van Rubroeck following delivery by the shipbuilder next year.

The vessel has a length of 151.3 m, a width of 36 m and can develop a speed of 12 knots. It has an installed power of 40,975 kW, making it the world's most powerful cutter dredger. It features two retractable thrusters with a total power of 6,000 kW and three dredging pumps — two located in the pump room and one in the cutter ladder — with a total power of 25,500 kW.

With a cutter power of 8,500 kW and will be able to dredge compact sand, clay and rocks up to 45 m deep. The operation, controlled from a central station, will be almost completely automated.

The vessel will provide high standard accommodations for 67 crew members.