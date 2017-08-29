Nigerian offshore fields get third Guardian security vessel

AUGUST 29, 2017 — Nigeria's Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd has taken delivery of Guardian 3, the third of four Damen 3307 patrol vessels. The vessels provide security and other support services to international offshore oil companies active in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria in cooperation with the Nigerian Navy.

Though the patrol vessels are themselves unarmed, in the course of their duties they carry armed security personnel. The vessels have accommodations for up to 16 individuals and feature an armored wheelhouse and internal safe haven.

Damen Shipyards versatile 3307 Patrol design can be configured for a wide range of roles. Its ax-bow design and high-speed hull form delivers rapid acceleration and a top speed of around 30 knots, making them exceptional interceptors, each capable of providing a credible deterrent across wide areas of open sea. However with 70 sq.m of open aft deck they can also support offshore industries in a number of other ways, including crew transfers and equipment deliveries, quickly and safely in sea states that would leave conventional vessels struggling.

Additional features on board Guardian 3 include 15 extra seats for crew transfers, thermal imaging apparatus, a Fast Rescue Craft, a self-cleaning fuel separator to protect the engines and generators from contaminated fuel and a FuelTrax fuel management system that measures, monitors and reports on fuel consumption and efficiency. In-country maintenance services and technical support will be provided by the Damen Service Hub in Port Harcourt.

"We are excited to have received our third FCS 3307 Security vessel from Damen Shipyards, whilst awaiting the delivery of the fourth in the 4th quarter of 2017 and the planned acquisition of the fifth vessel," said Louis Ekere, Managing Director and CEO of Homeland. "Homeland is one of the few Government-approved, private maritime security companies operating in Nigeria, so the delivery of Guardian 3 has added tremendous value to our ability to provide turnkey security services to our clients and to meet their specific offshore and onshore deliverables; namely security protection of offshore oil and gas installations, passenger and crew transfers and emergency evacuation, cargo transfers and generally to provide security services to deter and intervene in piracy attacks which makes the maritime waterways safer for the benefit of all legitimate stakeholders."

"Damen has been a dependable partner," he continued, "and has collaborated with Homeland to achieve this exceptional feat. Congratulations to Homeland and to Damen."

Homeland was founded in 2006 to support international oil companies working in Nigeria's offshore oil and gas fields by providing a wide range of services both at sea and on shore. 11 years later, it now operates a sizable fleet that includes fast supply intervention vessels, platform support vessels, anchor handling tug supply ships, security and patrol vessels, and tugs.